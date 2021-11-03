FOXBORO — Senior striker Kailee McCabe scored with six minutes remaining in the Hockomock League match to pull Foxboro into the deadlock with Canton after overcoming a 3-0 halftime deficit last Wednesday.
The point jeopardized Foxboro’s bid for outright possession of the Davenport Division title. The Warriors (12-1-3) finished the Hockomock League season with 27 points, but Oliver Ames (12-1-2) overtook Foxboro and won the title outright with a win over North Attleboro in its season finale.
Meghan Burke and Jordan Carman scored second-half goals to begin the Warrior comeback for Foxboro (13-1-4), which has gone unbeaten in its final 17 matches since losing its season opener to King Philip.
No. 2-seeded Foxboro (13-1-4) will host the winner of Thursday’s No. 31 Cardinal Spellman (7-9-2)-No. 34 Auburn (9-8-0) preliminary match in the Division 3 tournament on Sunday at 2:45 p.m.