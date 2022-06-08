FOXBORO — The seventh-seeded Warriors swept No. 26 Dighton-Rehoboth, 5-0, in the first round of Division 3 girls tennis tournament play Monday.
Athena Li beat D-R’s Ellie Correia in a clean sheet of 6-0, 6-0 at top singles. Analise Jia also won without surrendering a game in singles, winning at third singles 6-0, 6-0 over Marielle Lobban.
In second singles, Hailey Kornbluth won 6-0, 6-1 over Taylor Jones. In top doubles, the same score was the final as Abby Costa and Julia Preston of Foxboro beat Marina DePalo and Sam Malloy of Dighton-Rehoboth.
In second doubles, the only match to go three sets, Emily Stow and Sydney LeBow of Foxboro beat D-R’s Neely Deschenes and Leah Hughes in a 1-6, 6-4, 11-6 tiebreak win.
Next for Foxboro was a home match against No. 10 Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday.