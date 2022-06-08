FHS_ND Hingham GTen
Foxboro High’s first singles player, Athena Li, returns the ball to her Notre Dame Academy opponent Alexandra Prudente in last June's MIAA Div. 2 girls tennis south sectional finals at Foxboro High School.

 MARK STOCKWELL / FOR THE FOXBORO REPORTER

FOXBORO — The seventh-seeded Warriors swept No. 26 Dighton-Rehoboth, 5-0, in the first round of Division 3 girls tennis tournament play Monday.

Athena Li beat D-R’s Ellie Correia in a clean sheet of 6-0, 6-0 at top singles. Analise Jia also won without surrendering a game in singles, winning at third singles 6-0, 6-0 over Marielle Lobban.

In second singles, Hailey Kornbluth won 6-0, 6-1 over Taylor Jones. In top doubles, the same score was the final as Abby Costa and Julia Preston of Foxboro beat Marina DePalo and Sam Malloy of Dighton-Rehoboth.

In second doubles, the only match to go three sets, Emily Stow and Sydney LeBow of Foxboro beat D-R’s Neely Deschenes and Leah Hughes in a 1-6, 6-4, 11-6 tiebreak win.

Next for Foxboro was a home match against No. 10 Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday.