H.S. GIRLS TENNIS: Warriors eke out victory over Canton
May 25, 2022

FOXBORO — The Warriors took a 3-2 Hockomock League win over Canton last Thursday, with Athena Li and Hailey Kornbluth winning in singles and Abby Costa and Juliana Preston prevailing in doubles.