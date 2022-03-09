EASTON — The visiting Warriors dug themselves a big halftime hole and then used tough defense to close the gap in the second half, but Foxboro never got closer than six the rest of the way as it bowed out of the Div. 2 tournament with a 58-41 loss to Hockomock League power Oliver Ames in the round of 16 Tuesday night.
The Warriors, seeded 14th in the tournament, faced a tall task in facing the third-seeded Tigers, who had already defeated Foxboro twice this season in league play. Oliver Ames jumped out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead, then outscored the Warriors 13-4 in the second quarter to take a commanding 29-9 lead, but a pressing defense got Foxboro back into the contest in the third quarter but it still trailed, 39-22. The Warriors at one point trailed just 43-37, but Camryn Collins fouled out and the Tigers went off on a 10-0 run that sealed the game.
“The girls left it all out on the court, and defensively challenged Oliver Ames throughout the second half,” said Foxboro coach Lisa Downs. “It was a great team effort, and I’m proud of their grit and look forward to seeing what we can do next year.”
Collins had 11 points while Ava Hill added nine for the Warriors, who finished the season at 14-8, and will be losing only two seniors to graduation.
Foxboro 56, Nashoba 38
Trailing 13-7 after the first quarter, the host Warriors blanked Nashoba Regional with an 18-0 second-quarter blitz and coasted to the Div. 2 first-round tournament victory last Friday night.
Freshman Kailey Sullivan scored exactly half of Foxboro’s points and hit six three-pointers, while Erin Blake added eight points and Hannah Blake went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
“It was a complete team effort,” coach Lisa Downs said. “Our defense stifled their outside shooting, and they only had three threes, and that’s what their offense relied upon. So we were focused on shutting down those perimeter shots.”
Nineteenth-seeded Nashoba, which had no seniors on its team, finished its season 14-7.
Foxboro will face a familiar nemesis in the next round in fellow Davenport division rival Oliver Ames, which will come into this contest with an 18-3 overall record after finishing 15-1 in the Hockomock League. The third-seeded Tigers defeated the Warriors 65-30 in January and rallied in the fourth quarter for a 64-41 victory in February in which Sullivan was held to just seven points.