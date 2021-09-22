FOXBORO — Junior Jake Gaskin carded a 1-over-par medalist round of 37 as the North Attleboro High golf team won for the second time in as many days, upending Foxboro High 168-170 on the front side at Foxborough CC Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
The Rocketeers (2-5) were able to nudge past the Warriors (2-3) as both Aaron Levesque and Tyson Laviano both came in with rounds of 44. Levesque, North’s senior captain, was the difference-maker as he chipped in for a birdie on the No. 5 hole.
Attleboro 147, Foxboro 159
ATTLEBORO — Senior Brendan Raymond scored four birdies in guiding the Attleboro High golf team to a 147-159 victory over Foxboro High last Thursday on the backside at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in their Hockomock League match.
Raymond came in with a 3-under-par medalist round of 32 for the Bombardiers (2-2), collecting birdies on the No. 12, 14, 15 and 17 holes. Senior Jackson Sweeney finished at 1-over-par 36 to assure Attleboro of the win.
Foxboro 193, North Attleboro 198
Jack Watts posted a 40, a five-stroke margin over his North Attleboro High competitor in the No. 5 spot as Foxboro scored a card-off 193-198 victory over North Attleboro on the middle course at Heather Hill CC last Wednesday.
Freshman Tyson Laviano posted a sizzling 1-under-par medalist round of 34 for the Rocketeers (0-5) with birdies on the par-5 No. 3 and the par-4 No. 5 hole.
