FOXBORO — At the Foxborough CC, Jack Rounds shot a 4-over-par medalist round of 40 with one birdie as the Foxboro High Warriors (1-1) topped Stoughton 164-195 in a Hockomock League match Tuesday. Both Matt Fossella and Jack Watts were one shot behind at 41 for the Warriors, who traveled to the Heather Hill CC Wednesday to meet North Attleboro.
Foxboro 164, Stoughton 195: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 40, Jack Watts 41, Matt Fossella 41, Matt Sullivan 42.
Canton 141, Foxboro 167
Jack Rounds delivered a Foxboro medalist round of 35 with two birdies, but the Warriors fell 141-167 to Canton in a Hockomock League match at Blue Hills CC last Wednesday.
Canton 141, Foxboro 167: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 35, Dylan Pothier 43, Jack Watts 44, Matt Sullivan 45.