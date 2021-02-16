CANTON — The Bulldogs tallied twice in the second period, one on a power play, in turning back Foxboro-Mansfield to capture their third Hockomock League title in four seasons.
Canton took a 1-0 lead after one period and held a three-goal margin going into the third period. Foxboro-Mansfield (3-3-2) was out-shot by a 20-13 margin with the best scoring chances coming off of drives by Meg O’Hara. Foxboro-Mansfield went fruitless on a pair of power play chances.
Foxboro-Mansfield has a 10:30 game Tuesday morning at the Pirelli Rink against Franklin.