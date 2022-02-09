FOXBORO — After a scoreless first two periods, the Taunton High boys hockey team struck for four goals in the final periods to knock off Foxboro High, 4-1, Monday night in a Hockomock League game at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors (6-7, 1-6 league) had several scoring opportunities, but could only convert when Brett Axon tied the game a 1-all at the eight-minute mark of the third period after Taunton had opened the scoring a minute earlier. Matt Grace and Alex Coviello assisted on Axon’s goal.
Taunton took the lead with a pair of goals with 4:31 and 1:53 remaining in regulation, and knocked in an empty-netter for the final tally.
Foxboro hosted North Attleboro Wednesday night.
Foxboro 4, Stoughton-Brockton 1
FOXBORO — Ben Ricketts scored twice and Trevor Marder made 24 saves in net to lift the Foxboro High boys hockey team to a win over Stoughton-Brockton Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Ricketts’ first goal was assisted by Steve Bridges and Alex Coviello, with Coviello drawing an assist on Ricketts’ second goal. Derek Axon had an unassisted shorthanded goal and Matt Grace closed out the Warriors’ scoring, assisted by Tom Marcucella and Brett Axon.
Foxboro 6, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — Ben Ricketts had a pair of goals and Trevor Marder was stellar in net with 15 saves as the Foxboro High boys hockey team skated past Attleboro High at New England Sports Village last Wednesday night.
Dan Jacobs opened the scoring for the Warriors with a top-shelf backhand, and then the Warriors poured it on in the second period, tallying four times, with goals from Tom Marcucella (with Matt Grace and Henry Diamond assisting), Grace, Ricketts, and Dylan Pothier. Ricketts scored Foxboro’s final goal in the third, off assists from Ryan Wood and Alex Coviell.
Attleboro got its lone goal midway through the third period from Dane Holske, with assists from Sean Marshall and Nate Parker.