FOXBORO — Jack Watts and Ben Ricketts scored goals three minutes apart early in the third period as Foxboro began its season with a rousing 2-1 comeback victory over Northbridge in a non-league game last Saturday. Josh Marcoux stopped 18 Northbridge shots in goal for the Warriors, shutting out Northbridge over the final two periods.
“For our first game, we need to get our timing down,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “We have to control the puck better and more.”
Watts scored the tying goal for Foxboro at 2:40 of the second period, with Matt Grace assisting. Then Watts netted the game-winning goal on a shot from the slot, with Dylan Pothier and Brady Callahan assisting at 5:19. Foxboro is off until a Dec. 28 non-league game with Old Rochester.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 4, Foxboro/Mansfield 3 (OT)
Junior captain Brooke Borges scored her second goal of the game two minutes into overtime as Bishop Feehan prevailed in a non-league game Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Shamrocks gained a three-goal first period lead, but Foxboro/Mansfield tallied twice during the second period before Kylie O’Keefe scored the equalizer 50 seconds into the third period.
Bishop Feehan took the lead just 19 seconds into the game on the first of Borges’ two goals (with Julia Tamul and Caitlin Kelly assisting). Grace Nelson (at 8:09 from Avery Gugliott) on a three-zone rush and Tamul (at 13:23 from Borges and Kelly) on a rebound created a three-goal margin.
“It was a great way to start, then we let up a little in the second period,” Shamrock coach Mike Cripps said.
Foxboro-Mansfield got back into contention with goals from Sam Ledin at 4:58 just as a power play expired, and Madeline Martin (at 12:35). Avery Blanchard totaled 17 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, while Jess Widdop had 20 in net for Foxboro/Mansfield.