FOXBORO — Sophomore Reese Pereira scored the tying tally and senior goalie Jess Widdop totaled 20 saves, blanking Canton over the final two periods, as Foxboro-Mansfield secured a well-taken point in the Hockomock League tie.
Canton, within one point of earning its third league title over the past four seasons, took the lead at the three-minute mark, but the Foxboro-Mansfield defense, led by Melissa Shanteler, Emma Pereira and Meg O’Hara, were rock-solid from there on. Twice Foxboro-Mansfield thwarted the Bulldogs on power-play chances.
Reese Pereira tied the game in the 12th minute of the second period, banging in a rebound of an O’Hara shot. The game was the first of five in six days for Foxboro-Mansfield (3-2-2), which visits Canton Monday and takes on Franklin Tuesday.