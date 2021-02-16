FRANKLIN — Senior Emma Pereira and junior Kylie O’Keefe scored go-ahead goals, but the Franklin High hockey team rallied for two third period goals to trump Foxboro/Mansfield 3-2 in their Hockomock League game at Pirelli Arena Tuesday.
O’Keefe regained the lead for Foxboro/Mansfield (3-4-2) 15 seconds into the second period with Ella Waryas and Melissa Shanteler assisting.
Jess Widdop totaled 26 saves in goal for Foxboro/Mansfield. Franklin, which finished the season on a five-game win streak, tied the score at 1-1 in the final minute of the first period and again at 2-2 in the fifth minute of the third period. Two minutes later, the Panthers netted the game-winner.
Pereira scored an unassisted goal to put Foxboro-Mansfield ahead at 6:12 of the first period.
Foxboro-Mansfield has two games remaining, returning to action Friday at 8 p.m. against King Philip and then Sunday at 7 p.m. at the NESV against Bishop Feehan.
BOYS Canton 6, Foxboro 0
CANTON — The unbeaten Davenport Division champion Bulldogs (11-0-1, 8-0-0) have allowed only eight goals this season, just four over their last five games after blanking Foxboro in a Hockomock League game.
Ryan Spinney worked two-plus periods in goal for Foxboro, while Connor Callahan took over in the third period, the duo combining for 41 saves.
Canton gained a 2-0 lead after one period and took a 3-0 lead into the third period. Foxboro was afforded just one second period power play.
Foxboro (4-5) returns to the ice Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. game against North Attleboro at NESV.