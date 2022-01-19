FOXBORO — Franklin High scored four even-strength second-period goals to skate away from Foxboro with the 9-1 Hockomock League win Monday.
The Panthers (7-5) owned a 2-0 first period lead before Ben Ricketts scored for Foxboro off of a nice pass from Derek Axon. Connor Hayes also assisted on the tally.
Foxboro goalie Josh Marcoux faced 56 shots in the penalty-free game. The Warriors (3-2) met King Philip Wednesday.
Taunton 4, Foxboro 3 (OT)
TAUNTON — Three times the Foxboro Warriors took the lead and three times the Tigers came back to knot the score, eventually producing the game-winning goal in the Hockomock League game with seven seconds left in overtime last Wednesday.
Dylan Pothier put Foxboro in front in the first period with Liam Campbell assisting. Tom Marcucella (at 8:54 from Derek Axon and Connor Hayes) regained the lead for the Warriors in the second period.
Just 53 seconds into the third period, Hayes regained the lead for Foxboro, with Axon and Marcucella assisting. The Warriors were without five of their players due to illness.
GIRLS Foxboro/Mansfield 3, Longmeadow 2
FOXBORO — Kylie O’Keefe set up all three goals as twice Foxboro/Mansfield rallied from a pair if one-goal deficits, taking the lead for the first time on Cam Shanteler’s second goal of the game at 2:51 of the third period Monday.
Foxboro/Mansfield then had to kill off two penalties, with Mya Waryas, Madison Guilfoyle, Julia Muttart and Maeve Anastasia working diligently on defense to prevent Longmeadow from tying the game.
Foxboro/Mansfield goalie Jess Widdop totaled 32 saves.
Shanteler put Foxboro/Mansfield on the scoreboard with 19 seconds left in the first period, with O’Keefe assisting, knotting the score at 1-1.
Waryas tied the score at 2-2 at 11:17 of the second period off of a feed from O’Keefe on a power play. Foxboro/Mansfield (1-5) visited Canton Wednesday.
Norwood 4, Foxboro-Mansfield 3
NORWOOD — Foxboro-Mansfield rallied back from a 3-1 third-period deficit to knot the score, but the Mustangs scored the winning goal with four minutes left in the non-league game last Wednesday.
Goals by senior Cierra Doherty (at 6:41) and junior Ava Adams (at 6:48, assisted by Doherty) seven seconds apart midway through third period tied the score at 3-3 for Foxboro-Mansfield.
Junior Mya Waryas tied the score at 1-all for Foxboro-Mansfield after a scoreless first period at 13:01 of the second period, with Cat Kipp assisting.
The loss was the fourth one-goal loss of the season for Foxboro-Mansfield (0-4) while Jess Widdop totaled 30 saves in goal.