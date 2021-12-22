FOXBORO -- Warriors coach Mark Cedorchuk scans his roster, and sees nine seniors who are experienced four-year veterans.
“Everyone is looking forward to getting back to a regular season, practices five days a week, two games,” Cedorchuk said after the pandemic-interrupted 2020-21 season.
Foxboro finished at 4-6 last season, but “it didn’t have the feel for a regular season,” Cedorchuk said. “It almost felt like practices.”
For now, one senior-laden line has Matt Grace centering for Tom Marcucella on the right and Jack Watts (four goals, seven assists) on the left. A second line has senior Ben Ricketts centering for senior right wing Derek Axon and sophomore left wing Connor Hayes. Also in the mix for the attack will be senior Steve Bridges, Finn and Leo Campbell, and Dan Jacobs.
Senior Josh Marcoux gets the starting nod in goal. Seniors Dylan Pothier and Brady Callahan along with junior Alex Coviello and sophomore Sullivan Kennally will be the regular defensemen.
“We’ll be able to skate four lines and we have a solid defensive corps," Cedorchuk said. “We have some skilled kids, some feisty kids, some experienced kids.”