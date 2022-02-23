FOXBORO — Emma Rabinovich scored 30 seconds into the game to get the Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro girls hockey team going before it added three more goals in its 4-0 win over Dedham High on Monday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Kiley O’Keefe added insurance with a minute to go in the first period, and Cammy Shanteler made it a three-goal game in the second off a feed from O’Keefe.
Cataline Kipp made it 4-0 to make it 4-0. In goal, Jess Widdop turned aside all shots in the shutout.
“Hard work pays off,” said M/OA/F head coach Jamie Mullen. “Valiant effort and determination by all throughout the entire game. ... (Widdop had) a well-deserved shutout. Nothing was getting by her tonight.”
Whitman-Hanson 4, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 1
Playing with a short bench, the Warriors kept the pressure on host Whitman-Hanson Regional High, killing three of four penalties and collecting 22 shots on goal, but came up short in its non-league game last Wednesday at The Bog.
Cataline Kipp scored the lone goal for Mansfield/OA/Foxboro on a rebound, assisted by Julia Muttart.
BOYS Stoughton 4, Foxboro 2
BROCKTON — Visiting Foxboro mustered just 17 shots on goal in its Hockomock League loss to Stoughton at Asiaf Rink on Saturday.
In the second period, senior Steven Bridges got the Warriors on the board, while Tom Marcucella scored the team’s final goal in the third.