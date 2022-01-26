FOXBORO — The Warriors won the first of three games this week, trumping North Attleboro, 62-55, in the Hockomock League contest Monday.
Tied at 51-all at the end of regulation, Foxboro’s Alex Penders scored four points, Sam Golub hit a 3-pointer and Dylan Gordon scored three points to put the Warriors in charge.
North’s Gavin Wells set up Brody Roseberg for the game-tying basket at the end of regulation time. Casey Poirier scored 13 of his 20 points during the second half for North (2-7), hitting two of the Rocketeers’ five 3-pointers during the third quarter. Givany Carney added 11 points.
“We made it hard on ourselves,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of the Warriors missing 12 free throws, shooting just 4-for-8 in the extra session.
Foxboro held a 30-19 halftime lead and took a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We had some breakdowns and were playing from behind for most of the game,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said.
Foxboro 61, Milford 46
FOXBORO — Dylan Gordon scored 13 of his 22 points during the first half in guiding Foxboro to the Hockomock victory Tuesday.
Foxboro (4-5, 3-5) never trailed in the contest, holding a 33-17 halftime lead. Alex Penders added 15 points, while Sam Golub hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
The Warriors host Canton on Friday.
Oliver Ames 65, Foxboro 56
EASTON — Sam Golub, Dylan Gordon and Alex Penders each scored 13 points for Foxboro in the Hockomock League loss last Friday.
Golub scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter as Foxboro battled back from a halftime deficit.