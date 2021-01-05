Mark Cedorchuk has the Foxboro High hockey program skating in the right direction. After all, the Warriors advanced to the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional, taking eventual champion Hanover into a drama-filled three periods of prime-time playoff hockey.
Cedorchuk and the Warriors believe that they are capable of achieving success once again this season, with the goal being a Hockomock League championship without an MIAA Tournament in the offing due to the coronavirus pandemic rules put into practice.
“These kids are happy that they have a season, period,” Cedorchuk said of the 10-game slate, the first game of which is against Franklin on Wednesday.
“They appreciate every minute that they’re on the ice, every day.”
The Warriors will have to fill a void in goal with the graduation of Hockomock League All-Star Espen Reager. Seniors Jack Spinney and Connor Callahan have proven that they are both capable of being No. 1 and Cedorchuk was encouraged by Foxboro’s competitive spirit and drive in a scrimmage against perennial power Canton.
One thing is for certain: Foxboro will be able to score goals. The Warriors’ top line of senior captain Brady Daly with junior Jack Watts and senior Kirk Leach all have good skills in the attacking zone. The Warriors have a solid and speedy line in senior Ryan Jacobs with juniors Ben Ricketts and Matt Grace, all with extensive varsity experience. Senior Liam O’Toole will center a line with juniors Derek Axon and Tom Marcucella.
“We have some speed and some talent up front,” Cedorchuk said. “They know that we can hold our own, that we can compete.”
Junior Eoin Reager is one of the best defensemen in the Hockomock League.
“He’s solid,” said Cedorchuk “He has good hands and he sees the ice well.”
Juniors Alex Coviello and Dylan Pothier are talented and in their third varsity seasons, while freshmen Sullivan Kannally and Connor Hayes are both very skilled and skate right at home in their roles.
Foxboro compiled a 10-5-5 record last season, trumping No. 10 seed Abington and No. 2 seed St. John Paul en route to the Division 3 South semifinals.
“Even with the new rules, the game is still fluid, the flow of the game doesn’t seem different,” Cedorchuk said of the prospects for play.
“The kids have done the best that they can to manage through wearing masks and all, with the distancing on the benches and showering at home. We’re thankful to be playing hockey.”
