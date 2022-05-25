FOXBORO — Foxboro’s Vittoria Cuscia struck out seven while the Warriors scored five runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 Hockomock League victory on Monday over Canton.
Fiona Dunn and Peyton Feldman both had two hits. Feldman also had two RBIs.
Foxboro played a non-league game against Silver Lake on Wednesday, and finishes up the regular-season schedule Friday, hosting Franklin.
Foxboro 8, Uxbridge 5
The host Warriors scored single runs in the second and third, and added three more in the third to pull away last Thursday in a non-league contest.
Foxboro added three more in the fifth while Vittoria Cuscia had eight strikeouts in the circle and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored at the plate. Ava Hill had two RBIs.
Foxboro 12, Oliver Ames 0
Visiting Foxboro struck early and rolled to a shutout victory over Oliver Ames High last Wednesday in a mercy rule-shortened contest called after six innings.
Foxboro scored eight runs in the first inning before the Tigers had a chance to bat and coasted the rest of the way, scoring single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Peyton Feldman went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the win. Vittoria Cuscia and Ava Hill each went 2-for-4. Natalia Leach had three RBIs.