FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls softball team picked up its first win of the season with an 8-5 Hockomock League win over Mansfield High last Thursday as Vittoria Cuscia pitched a complete game for the Warriors and collected three hits at the plate.
Mansfield struck first on Liv Madeira a sacrifice fly to score Cat Kipp, but Foxboro answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to go ahead 3-1.
The Warriors added two more runs in the second and three in the third to create a cushion.
The Hornets settled after the first three innings and started to chip away with two runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and one in the seventh to bring it to a three-run game.
Mansfield had 10 hits, with Kipp, Madeira and Jill Koppy each getting two. In the pitching circle, Amanda Schwarz and Julia Kelly combined for an eight-hitter with three strikeouts and five walks.
Foxboro (1-4, 1-4) will return to action Thursday at Silver Lake at 11 a.m.
Attleboro 14, Foxboro 4
Host Attleboro High struck for five runs in the first two innings to set the tone for a Hockomock League blowout of Foxboro High last Wednesday.
The Bombardiers scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, six in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth to provide ample run support for pitcher Lily Routhier, who struck out five with six hits and two earned runs.
Lindsey Perry was 2-for-3 for Attleboro (4-1, 4-1 league) with three runs scored while Routhier was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Lauren Eby was 4-for-5 with three runs scored.
Coming off a 17-run win last time out and a shutout over North Attleboro the game before that, Attleboro continues to gain steam.
“I think it’s still early in the season,” Bombardiers coach Mark Homer said. “The hardest thing is maintaining the consistency. Each team has its ups and downs, but right now the team is hitting well and the combination of girls in the lineup is clicking. I see some progress, and we have to get better.”
Foxboro had nine hits, with two from Peyton Feldman, including a home run.