FOXBORO — The Warriors rallied back with a four-run fifth inning to answer a five-run fourth for Franklin, but came up short in extra innings in their 9-8 nine-inning regular season-ending Hockomock League loss last Friday.
Both teams traded runs to forced extra innings before Franklin earned the go-ahead run in the top half of the ninth.
Ava Hill had four hits, going 4-for-5 to lead the team. In the circle, Vittoria Cucia struck out six for the Warriors.
“We felt down, it was our own mistakes, and the girls responded by coming back,” Foxboro head coach Mark Maguire said. “It was awesome to see the back-and-forth. Obviously I’d like the errors to be less, but it was awesome to see the fight after they made mistakes.”
Foxboro (11-9) is the No. 10-ranked team in Div. 3 as the Warriors await the MIAA tournament seedings.
Silver Lake 2, Foxboro 0
Peyton Feldman had the host Warriors’ only hit in a narrow pitching battle last Wednesday in a non-league contest.
Vittoria Cuscia allowed two hits, both of which led to Silver Lake scoring its runs in the third inning.