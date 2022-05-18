SHARON — The Foxboro High softball team cruised past Sharon High, 14-0 in six innings Monday, getting a four-hit day from Peyton Feldman, who also scored four times, had three stolen bases and collected four RBIs.
Emma Callahan had two hits and scored twice. She struck out four and allowed three hits in the win as Foxboro’s pitcher.
Foxboro (8-7, 7-6) played Wednesday, visiting Oliver Ames.
Foxboro 13, Sharon 1
Vittoria Cuscia allowed just one hit and struck out seven in her complete-game effort while Peyton Feldman and Emma Callahan combined for six hits at the plate as host Foxboro routed Sharon High in a Hockomock League mercy-rule-shortened six-inning contest last Thursday.
Feldman had three hits and three stolen bases for Foxboro, Callahan added three hits and drove in four Warrior runs, and Alexandra Willis also had three hits.
North Attleboro 4, Foxboro 0
Host Foxboro was held to two hits by Kelly Colleran as the Rocketeers’ pitcher struck out 19 last Wednesday.
North Attleboro gained the lead in the fifth, with an RBI triple from Mandi Hanewich to score Arianna McDavitt. Colleran followed up later in the inning to score Hanewich and Ally Levine on a two-out double. In the sixth, a sacrifice fly by Emma Hanwell scored Mary Ellen Charette to cease scoring.