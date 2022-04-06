WRENTHAM — Three runs in the sixth inning from the King Philip Regional softball team downed Foxboro High 3-0 Monday.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ava Kelly got things going with a double for KP, and Taylor Regan got on by way of an error, which led to Kelly being thrown out at third. The out at third base allowed Regan to move up to second base behind the play.
Nia Bennett was hit by a pitch to put two on with one away, giving Liv Petrillo a chance to drive in two runs on a triple to make it 2-0. Maddie Paschke drove in Petrillo with a suicide squeeze bunt to make it 3-0 to finish the scoring for KP.
“First-game jitters I think. Foxboro’s infield played unbelievable and their pitcher threw a great game,” King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said. “We must have hit 50 foul balls, easily.”
Foxboro’s head coach Mark Maquire also claimed it was an excellent contest, and sang his pitchers’ praises, despite the loss.
“It was a great game,” Maguire said. “Their pitcher pitched very good, she had good location. I think with it being the first game, that may have had something to do it, but we made some good plays in the field too. I think if we get the ball in play a little more, we’ll be fine. The story of the game was Vittoria Cuscia playing her first game of varsity softball; she pitched a great game.”
Cuscia had six strikeouts in the loss for Foxboro, while Jill Slattery and Peyton Feldman each had hits for the Foxboro as well. KP pitcher Emma Sheehan had seven strikeouts in the win.
Foxboro (0-1) takes on Stoughton Tuesday at 3:35 p.m. at Stoughton. King Philip (1-0) will play Tuesday against Taunton from the PAL Complex at 3:45 p.m.