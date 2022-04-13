NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High girls softball team picked up its first win of the season on Monday, riding the right arm of junior Kelly Colleran to a narrow 2-1 Hockomock League decision over Foxboro High.
Colleran struck out 16 and scattered two hits. She faced 24 batters, three over the minimum. Vittoria Cuscia went the distance for Foxboro, striking out six.
After the-hard throwing Rocketeers’ ace had held Foxboro at bay, Warriors head coach Mark Maguire wasn’t surprised to see the game become a pitchers duel as bats adjust to live games early in the season.
“Pitchers definitely have the edge (at this point),” Maguire said.
North Attleboro’s first run came off the legs of Mandi Hanewich, who beat out an infield single before stealing second base. She proceeded to score on a base hit by Ally Levine to make it a 1-0 game in the middle innings.
Emma Handwell scored later on a passed ball to make it 2-0 in favor of the Rocketeers (2-3). Foxboro (0-3) scored its lone run in the top of the sixth with Natalia Leach getting on by a base hit. Leach crossed home on a passed ball, cutting the deficit to 2-1, but the Warriors were unable to get any more across in the seventh.
North Attleboro hosted Franklin Wednesday, while. Foxboro entertained Attleboro.