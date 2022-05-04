CANTON — The Foxboro High softball team took down Canton High 7-2 in its Hockomock League game on Tuesday as Peyton Feldman had three hits, including a triple, and scored twice for the Warriors.
Foxboro (5-5, 4-4 league) scored two in the first inning and added two more in the second and fourth to close out the Bulldogs (2-8, 2-8).
Angelina Rifai added two hits for the Warriors, who host Taunton Friday.
Foxboro 9, Milford 2
Visiting Foxboro took a Hockomock League win over Milford High that was called in the seventh inning due to rain Monday.
Peyton Feldman had a strong day on defense for Foxboro, limiting Milford from getting on base. She also had three stolen bases and two runs scored. Vittoria Cucia also had two runs scored. Emma Callahan had one strikeout.
Foxboro 10, Oliver Ames 3
Host Foxboro rolled past Oliver Ames behind Vittoria Cuscia in the pitcher’s circle last Thursday.
Cuscia went the distance, striking out seven with three hits allowed, and all three runs allowed in the seventh inning with the Warriors well ahead. At the plate, Cuscia added three hits.
Peyton Feldman had four stolen bases.