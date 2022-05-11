FOXBORO — Hitting at the right time through the middle innings helped the Foxboro High softball team take a 5-3 Hockomock League win over Stoughton High on Monday.
The Warriors opened the scoring with two runs in the fourth inning and followed it up with three more in the fifth inning for a lead they didn’t surrender.
Emma Callahan went the distance in the circle to make her run support stand up, striking out six for the Warriors
“The girls, they came up with big hits,” Foxboro coach Mark Maguire said. “(Emma Callahan) really settled down and looked good out there pitching. They played the field too and got us in good shape. “
Megan Kelley led off the fourth inning with a hit, eventually coming around to score on Ava Hill’s bases-loaded hit, which also scored Allie Willis.
Foxboro loaded the bases again in the fifth inning, with Angelina Rifai driving in two runs and Fiona Dunn adding another run on base hits.
After being held to one run in last week’s 15-1 loss to Taunton, seeing the bats come back alive was a welcome sight, especially with Foxboro down two key players due to COVID protocols.
“We were missing Peyton (Feldman) and Vittoria (Cuscia), they were out due to COVID protocol,” Maguire said. “It was big having a pitcher bear down and keep the other team to only three runs.”
Foxboro (6-5, 5-5) hit the field again on Wednesday, hosting North Attleboro. Looking ahead to the game, Maguire hoped to keep the ball moving with the Warriors getting back on track.
“We have to lock down the defense and obviously keep the ball in a good spot, keep them off-balance,” Maguire said. “We’re hoping for a real good low-scoring game where we make good decisions and take the extra base when we can and play heads-up.”
Taunton 15, Foxboro 1 (6)
Visiting Taunton jumped out early with a six-run first inning to set the tone last Friday.
The Warriors had nine hits, with Emma Callahan and Autumn Stowell collecting two apiece.