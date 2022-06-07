TRITON — Ninth-seeded Foxboro lost a 6-0 lead in the last three innings, losing to eighth-seeded Triton, 10-6, in Division 3 MIAA tournament play on Tuesday.
A 10-run fifth by Triton was the difference-maker. Foxboro was unable to answer after an inning where it had defensive issues, leading to the inning snowballing out of their favor.
“We had some defensive (problems); they started hitting the ball pretty good too,” Foxboro head coach Mark Maguire said.
Foxboro was led by Peyton Feldman, who had two hits, and Emma Callahan had three hits with two RBIs.
The Warriors end the season with a record of 12-9.
Foxboro 5, Diman Voke 4
The host Warriors walked off on Diman with Peyton Feldman coming around to score on a Vittoria Cuscia base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning in Foxboro's Div. 3 opener Monday.
The ninth-seeded Warriors scored twice in the second inning, adding one in the fourth and fifth innings ahead of the seventh inning. Jill Slattery had two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base.