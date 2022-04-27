FOXBORO — Both sides traded two-run first innings before Foxboro added two more runs in the fifth inning to take home a 4-2 softball win over Newton South in a non-league contest on Monday.
Emma Callahan struck out six in the win for the Warriors. Peyton Feldman had two hits and two runs scored, with Allie Willis also adding two hits and a stolen base.
Silver Lake 13, Foxboro 1
KINGSTON — It was a close game for the first two innings before things really fell apart for visiting Foxboro in a loss to Silver Lake Regional last Thursday in a non-league contest called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Foxboro scored its lone run early on a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-1, but Silver Lake found its run-scoring ability while the Warriors were held hitless with 13 punchouts.
“The last couple of innings, they did hit the gaps — it was a close game,” Foxboro coach Mark Maguire said. “You can’t give a team like (Silver Lake) second chances. It’s just keeping the kids positive.”