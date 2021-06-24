HINGHAM — Eighth grader Emma Callahan continues to compete against any challenges in her first varsity season, tossing a two-hitter and taking six strikeouts as the No. 12 seed Warriors (11-5) won their Division 3 South quarterfinal round game.
Callahan retired the Notre Dame side in order in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
“We had good pitching, but our baserunning was unbelievable,” Foxboro coach Mark Maguire said of the Warriors’ aggressiveness which resulted in all five runs. “We really made some heads-up plays.”
Foxboro only had three hits in advancing to a semifinal game Thursday at No. 4 seeded Middleboro.
The Warriors took the lead in the first inning as Peyton Feldman drew a walk, stole both second and third base and scored the game-winning run on a Morgan Sylvestre sacrifice flyball.
Fiona Dunn singled and scored on an error in the second inning for a two-run Foxboro lead. In the fourth inning, Katie Bruce reached base on an error and scored on a Dunn sacrifice fly. The Warriors added two more runs in the fifth inning as a result of two Notre Dame errors.