MILFORD — In the girls’ Hockomock League Championship at Milford High School on Saturday, Foxboro’s Megan Lathrop took first place in the 500 freestyle with a State Meet-qualifying time of 5:38 as the Warriors placed seventh at the championships. Teammate Abby Gallagher, who was second (5:43) behind Lathrop, was also fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:11). In the 100 butterfly, Lathrop qualified for States (fifth, 1:02) while Gallagher qualified for Sectionals (sixth, 1:05).
Franklin ran away with the team title with 498 points.
In the boys meet on Sunday, Foxboro’s Bennett Franciosi logged a pair of third-place finishes in the 500 freestyle (5:23) and the 100 backstroke with a States- and Sectional-qualifying time of :58.54 to lead the Warriors to an eighth-place finish. Evan Stein was sixth in the 50 freestyle and a member of the Warriors’ sixth-place 400 relay team.
Sharon took the team title with 361 points.