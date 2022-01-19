MILFORD — Evan Sten won both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, but the Foxboro High boys’ team fell 75-49 to Sharon last Sunday. Bennett Franciosi won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 500 freestyle with an MIAA State Meet qualifying time, while Matt Rochford shaved three seconds off of his personal-best time to win the 100 breaststroke (1:22).
Megan Lathrop won both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, qualifying for the South Sectional Meet in the latter, as the Foxboro High girls’ team fell 97-68 to the Eagles. Ava Gallagher (100 freestyle) and Abby Galagher (500 freestyle) both won events and qualified for the Sectional Meet.
Sharon boys 75, Foxboro 49: 200 Medley relay 2-Bennett Franciosi, Evan Stein, Matt Rochford, Ian Dosich 2:02; 200 Freestyle 1-Franciosi 2:02: 100 Freestyke 1-Stein 55.18; 500 Freestyle 2-Franciosi; 100 Backstroke 1-Stein 1:03.2, 2-Bo Canfield; 100 Breaststroke 1-Rochford 1:22; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Franciosi, Dosich, Rochford, Stein, 4:04.
Sharon girls 97, Foxboro 68: 200 Medley relay 1-Ava Gallagher, Abby Gallagher, Megan Lathrop, Peyton Feldman, 2:09; 200 Freestyle 2-Samantha Conley; 200 IM 1-Lathrop 2:26; 50 Freestyle 3-Feldman; 100 Butterfly 1-Lathrop 1:06; 100 Freestyle 1-Ava Gallagher 59.69; 500 Freestyle 1-Abby Gallagher 5:46; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Lathrop, Ava Gallagher, Feldman, Abby Gallagher, 1:53; 100 Backstroke 2-Ava Gallagher; 100 Breaststroke 2-Abby Gallagher; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Conley, Grace Preson, Srikruit Tummla, Gabby Powers 5:47.