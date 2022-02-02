King Philip earned a pair of victories over Foxboro over the weekend, winning the boys meet 75-45 and the girls meet 101-46. For the KP boys, Santo Rizzo (200 IM, 100 butterfly) and Dylan Morrison (50, 100 freestyles) each won two events for KP. Matt Rochford won both the 100 breaststroke (1:27) and 500 freestyle for Foxboro, while Dylan Kelley won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle. For the KP girls, the Warriors won all three relays, while Caroline Blakesley (100 butterfly, 200 IM) won two events. Foxboro’s Ava Gallagher qualified for the South Sectional Meet in winning the 100 butterfly (1:05). Abby Gallagher won both the 100 breaststroke (1:19) and 500 freestyle.
After a busy week with three meets, the Foxboro boys varsity swimming 400 relay team, made of Bennett Franciosi, Evan Stein, Dylan Kelly and Ian Dorich, broke the Foxboro school record on Sunday in their last regular-season meet of the year, coming out ahead of North Attleboro in the event. Even though North Attleboro would ultimately come out on top in the meet, the Warriors took first in most of the races of the evening, with stellar performances in the 200 IM (Franciosi-men’s), 50 free (Lathrop women; Dorich-men’s), 200 free (Stein-men’s), 100 back (Stein-men’s), 500 Free (Franciosi-men’s); Lathrop-women’s), 100 Fly (Gallagher-women’s) and 100 breast (Rochford-men’s; Gallagher-women’s). The Lady Warriors also won both the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Last Wednesday, Bennett Franciosi won both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, while Evan Stein finished first in the 100 and 500 freestyles, but the Foxboro boys fell 81-53 to Canton. Meg Lathrop (200 IM, 100 freestyle) and Abby Gallagher (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each won two events, but the Foxboro girls bowed 97-63 to the Bulldogs.
King Philip boys 75, Foxboro 45: 200 Medley relay 2-Fox. (Dylan Kelley, Ian Dorich, Matt Rochford, Bo Canfield); 200 Freestyle 1-Kelley (F), 2:33, 100 Freestyle 2-Kelley (F); 500 Freestyle 1-Rochford (F), 6:35; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Fox. (Dorich, Kevin Ooi, Seth SaoBento, Canfield); 100 Backstroke 2-Dorich (F); 100 Breaststroke 1-Rochford (F), 1:27; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Fox. (Dorich, Canfield, Kelley, Rochford).
King Philip girls 101, Foxboro 46: 200 Freestyle 1-Ava Gallagher (F), 2:08; 100 Butterfly 2-Ava Gallagher (F); 500 Freestyle 1-Abby Gallagher (F), 5:47; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Fox. (Ava Gallagher, Peyton Feldman, Grace Preston, Abby Gallagher); 100 Breaststroke 1-Abby Gallagher (F), 2:19.
, ; 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Bailey, Klein, Miller, Blakesley), 4:13.
Canton boys 81, Foxboro 53: 200 IM 1-Bennett Franciosi 2:18; 50 Freestyle 1-Evan Stein 37.68, 2-Matt Rochford, 3-Dylan Kelley; 100 Butterfly 1-Franciosi 1:04; 100 Freestyle 1-Stein 57.6, 2-Kelley; 100 Breaststroke 3-Rochford; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Stein, Rochford, Kelley, Franciosi 4:08.
Canton girls 97, Foxboro 63: 200 Freestyle 1-Abby Gallagher 2:13; 200 IM 1-Meg Lathrop 2:26; 50 Freestyle 3-Peyton Feldman; 100 Butterfly 2-Ava Gallagher 1:05; 100 Freestyle 1-Lathrop 59.86; 100 Backstroke 2-Ava Gallagher 1:17; 100 Breaststroke 1-Abby Gallagher 1:19.