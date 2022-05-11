NORTON — Athena Li (6-0, 6-1), Hailey Kornblum (6-3, 7-6 [7-4]) and Makayla Peck (6-0, 6-1) all won in singles for Foxboro, beating Norton’s Maddie Sutro, Olivia McConnell and Devan Seidel, respectively, in the Warriors’ 5-0 victory Tuesday. In doubles, Foxboro’s Alison Sheedy and Juliana Preston won 6-3, 6-0 while the second pairing of Jillian Arduino and Alyssa Doherty won 6-2, 6-3.
BOYS Foxboro 4, Norton 1
The host Warriors’ Raj Jetty and Visruth Chavalam took wins in singles, with Jetty winning 6-4, 6-3 and Chavalam winning 6-2, 6-3. In doubles, Foxboro’s Luca Meyer and Ryan Fossella won 6-4, 6-0 and the team of Nate Cote and Greg Simone won 6-2, 6-3 for Foxboro.
Norton’s win came from Sam Tavassoli Hojati in second singles over Justin Kandaula, 6-2, 6-3.