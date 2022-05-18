FOXBORO — Garrett Spillane (6-2, 6-2), Bo Canfield (2-6, 7-5, 7-5) and Darren Liang (6-1, 6-1) all took wins in singles as the Foxboro High boys tennis team took a 4-1 win over North Attleboro High on its home court last Wednesday.
Luca Meyer and Ryan Fasella won at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 4-6, 7-3 [3]) for the Warriors while the Rocketeers’ lone win came from Aashman Gupta and Caleb Cheney in second doubles at 6-4, 6-1.
GIRLS Foxboro 3, North Attleboro 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The top singles match of Athena Li and Lauren Hunt went to Li of Foxboro, winning 6-0, 6-0. North Attleboro’s Grace Noreck (6-1, 6-0) and Krithika Mood (7-5, 4-6, 10-6) beat Makayla Peck and Audray Paulino of Foxboro, respectively.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Abby Costa and Julliana Preston won 6-3, 6-1 and the second team of Emily Stow and Alyssa Cloherty won 7-0, 5-7, 6-3 for Foxboro.