NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High boys tennis team swept all three singles matches to post a 3-2 win over North Attleboro High Monday afternoon.
Garrett Spillane (6-2, 7-5 over Will Folan), Bo Canfield (6-2, 3-6, 6-3 over Brody Carter) and Raj Jetty (7-6 [7-0], 6-2 over Darren Liang) posted the winning matches for the Warriors
North Attleboro took its wins in doubles, with Griffin Rodden and Arnav Raghuvanshi sweeping 6-2, 6-1 over Foxboro’s Ryan Fassella and Visruth Chavalam at first doubles. In second doubles, Caleb Cheney and Aashman Gupta beat Foxboro’s Luca Meyer and Justin Kandula 7-5, 6-4.
Foxboro (3-1) played on Wednesday on the road against Attleboro.
Mansfield 4, Foxboro 1
Despite being down three starters, including at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, the visiting Hornets still knocked off the Warriors last Friday.
At No. 1 singles, Neema Khosravani beat Garrett Spillane 6-3, 6-4 to continue Khosravani’s good start to the season for the Hornets. In second singles, Mansfield’s Benson Delaney beat Raj Jetty 6-1, 6-2, and at third singles, Mansfield’s Nikhil Nain swept Justin Kandula 6-0, 6-1.
Mansfield won the second doubles, with Lura Meyer and Nathan Cote beating Foxboro’s Jesse Colchamiro and Dhruv Jain 6-1, 6-2. Foxboro’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles, with Josh and Jacob Weiner beating Ryan Fossella and Visruth Chavalam 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS Foxboro 3, North Attleboro 2
Foxboro’s second doubles team of Ashlyn Cziria and Teresa Fan won in three sets to lift the host Warriors on Monday.
North Attleboro’s Krithika Mood won 6-4, 6-4 as the only win in singles for the Rocketeers. Ahena Li (6-0, 6-0) and Hauley Kornbluth (6-1, 6-2) won for Foxboro in singles.
The first doubles team of Abigail Costa and Juliana Preston won for North Attleboro, winning 6-3, 6-4 over Foxboro’s No. 1s.
North Attleboro (2-1) hosted Franklin on Wednesday while Foxboro (4-0) welcomed Attleboro Wednesday.
Foxboro 4, Mansfield 1
The host Hornets’ lone point came from the second doubles team of Savannah Carey and Jillian Hanley in their loss to Foxboro last Friday.
Carey and Hanley defeated Emily Stow and Sydney Lebow, dropping the first set 5-7 before winning the second set 6-3. In the third set, Mansfield forced a tie-break and came out victorious at 10-7.
Foxboro’s singles trio of Athena Li, Hailey Kornbluth and Makayla Peck all won, with Li not surrendering a point and Kornbluth allowing just one second-set point. Peck won 6-0, 7-5.
Foxboro won at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-0, with Abby Costa and Juliana Preston downing Alexis Joyce and Claire Copp.