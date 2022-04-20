ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High boys tennis team swept its singles matches against Attleboro High en route to a 4-1 Hockomock League win for the Warriors last Wednesday.
Foxboro’s Bo Canfield fired a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 singles while the Warriors’ doubles team of Nate Cote and Luca Meyer prevailed, 6-4, 7-5.
The Bombardiers’ lone win came from the doubles team of Tyler Rocchio and Kyle Neuendorff, which won 6-4, 6-1.
Attleboro (1-4, 1-4) next plays on April 25, hosting Taunton. Foxboro (4-1, 4-1) plays Monday against Sharon.
GIRLS Foxboro 4, Attleboro 1
The host Warriors’ singles group of Athena Li (6-0, 6-0), Hailey Kornbluth (6-0, 6-1) and Analise Jia (6-0, 6-3) each won in two sets last Wednesday. Attleboro’s No. 2 doubles team of Presley Biller and Allison Rebelo won 6-4, 6-4. Abigail Costa and Juliana Preston won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Attleboro (1-4, 1-4) returns on Monday at Taunton. Foxboro (5-0, 5-0) plays Monday at Sharon.