WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team won both of its doubles matches but dropped all three singles pairings to fall to Foxboro High 3-2 on Monday.
Foxboro’s Garret Spillam, Bo Ganfield and Raj Jetty swept the singles over Brady Janell, Jonathan Conen and Jackson Hom, respectively.
In doubles, KP’s Diego Nieto and Connor Sachlebew took down Foxboro’s Ryan Fossella and Justin Kandula (5-7, 6-0, 6-2). The KP tandem of Adam Gousie and Noah Ihley beat Greg Simone and Luca Meyer (6-2, 6-4) in the second doubles match.
GIRLS Foxboro 3, King Philip 2
Visiting KP dropped the deciding first doubles match after a three-hour back-and-forth to find a winner.
The match between Foxboro’s Abigail Costa and Juliana Preston prevailed in a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 win over KP’s Palina Yakimovic and Resha Ajoy in a match that spanned “over three hours,” said KP head coach Bob Goldberg.
King Philip won its other doubles match 6-4, 6-3. Emily Stow and Sydney Lebou of Foxboro battled King Philip’s Caroline Freese and Lauren Casper.
In singles, Foxboro’s No. 1 Athena Li defeated Ahunna James (6-0, 6-0) and its No. 2, Hailey Kornbluth, also defeated Shea Mellman (6-0, 6-0). King Philip’s No. 3 Sammie Taylor topped Mikayla Beck in a 6-2, 6-2 win for KP’s only singles win.