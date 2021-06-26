Pam Nelson and Sarah Prag, the respective No. 2 and 3 singles players representing the Foxboro High School girls’ tennis team throughout the years in Hockomock League matches, in MIAA Tournament contests, not to mention the Warrior community and the home town, were determined to finish their careers with a flurry.
In donning the blue and gold of Foxboro High for a final time, the Warrior seniors proved to be just that in winning their singles matches Saturday.
But it was Notre Dame Academy that stole the thunder from Nelson, Prag and the Warriors by taking home a 3-2 victory in the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament title match.
Unbeaten Notre Dame (12-0) won both doubles matches in straight sets, losing just one and two games, respectively, while its unbeaten senior and No. 1 singles player, James Madison University-bound Alex Prudente, provided the decisive point.
Prudente upended Foxboro High freshman Athena Li, taking 12 of the 13 games contested, handing the Warrior her first setback of the season to provide Notre Dame Academy with its first team point.
Li had lost just one set all season in emerging victorious in 17 matches in her first varsity season. However, Prudente won the first 11 games of the match, taking service breaks in the second, fourth and sixth games of the first set. Li held service in the sixth game of the second set.
Notre Dame’s No. 2 doubles team took the second team point, while the No. 1 doubles team took the title-clinching third team point.
The UCLA-bound Nelson gained service breaks in the first, third and fifth games of the second set of her match in taking a 6-2, 6-0 victory. “It was awesome to get out there with COVID and everything,” Nelson said of concluding her career with a win, and on her home courts. “To finish undefeated is really nice, it was a good way to go out.
“I look back at tennis as a positive experience.”
Prag won her match in three sets, taking a 10-point, pro-set third set 10-7 for Foxboro’s second team point. The Penn State-bound Prag overcame a one-set deficit, winning the second set 6-4. She won two service points in the pro set to take a 7-4 lead and closed out the match with a perfectly placed volley.
Late-match heroics are not uncommon for Prag, who provided Foxboro with its team-winning third point twice in matches against Sharon and in the MIAA Tournament against Martha’s Vineyard.
“The last point has happened for me four times this season, so I’ve kind of gotten used to it,” Prag said. “It was my last season, my last match; I wanted to leave a mark.”
In winning their first 17 matches of the season, in winning the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League, and earning the No. 1 seed for the Division 2 South Tournament were significant accomplishments for the Warriors, according to coach Jon Montanaro.
“We’ve talked about it, it doesn’t matter where you get your three point, and we knew Alex (Prudente) was a tremendous player coming into the match. We knew it would be a tough one for Athena; she played her heart out.”
Montanaro cannot express enough gratitude to Nelson and Prag for their devotion, loyalty and assistance in developing future Warriors in the program. “For them to finish off their careers with unbeaten seasons is pretty special.”
MIAA Division 2 South Girls Tennis Tournament
Championship match at Foxboro High School
Notre Dame Academy 3, Foxboro 2: Alex Prudente (NDA) def. Athena Li 6-0, 6-1; Pam Nelson (F) def. Alex LaCandula 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Charlotte Ivimey 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; Amelia Maw-Bella LaGrasse (NDA) def. Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Link-Meg Ravanesi (NDA) def. Emily Stow-Juliana Preston 6-1, 6-1.