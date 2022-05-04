PEMBROKE — In the Division 4 MSTCA track and field state relays on Saturday, Foxboro High competed at Pembroke High.
The Foxboro boys’ 4x800 team was third in the field, clocking in at 8:54.14. Joseph Gonzalez was a third-place finisher for Foxboro in the long jump, finishing with a distance of 6.17 meters. In the team relay for long jump, Foxboro was second at 17.27 meters combined. In the shot put, Sebastian Zerpa was fifth in the boys toss at 12.70 meters. The Warriors were sound from all competitors, earning a third-place finish for the team relay in shot put at 35.50 total meters.
The Foxboro girls took home a fourth-place finish in the distance medley, clocking in at 14:05.18. As a group, Foxboro’s girls team took 15th, scoring four points.
Stoughton 79, Foxboro 57
Sebastian Zerpa was a double-winner in the shot put (41 feet, 6 inches) and discus (92 feet, 8.25 inches) to lead the visiting Warriors Tuesday.
Other first-place finishers for Foxboro were Nick Olson (800 meters, 2:05.4), Chris Proulx (two-mile, 11:24.2), Harrison Keen (javelin, 115 feet, 4 inches) and Dan O’Malley (triple jump — 39 feet, 7.5 inches).
The Warriors received second-places from Burnie Legette (100 meters, :11.7 and 200 meters, :24.3), Jared Ciora (mile, 4:56.9), Brooks Stone (800 meters, 2:09.6), Cooper Hassman (two-mile, 11:27.7) and Proulx (javelin, 108 feet).
Foxboro’s 4x400 relay team of Ciora, Olson, Brayden Pace and Marco Pacini also placed first in 3:45.2.