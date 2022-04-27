FOXBORO — Nick Olson, Dan O’Malley and Joe Gonzalez were all double-winners but the Foxboro boys track team dropped a 73-63 decision to Sharon in its Hockomock League matchup Tuesday.
Olson placed first in the mile in 4:44.4 and ran a winning 10:47 in the two-mile, O’Malley won the triple jump (38-2) and tied for first in the high jump (5-4), while Gonzalez took the long jump (21-1.25) and tied for first in the high jump (5-4).
Other individual first-place finishes for Foxboro were Jared Ciora (400 meters, :56.6), Brooks Stone (800 meters, 2:10.5), Chris Proulx (javelin, 112-4) and Sebastian Zerpa (shot put).
The Warriors also won the 4x100 relay in :47.8 with the team of Burnie Legette, Tjamael Sillah, Gonzalez and Axon.
The boys’ team’s next meet is a Hockomock League clash at Stoughton next Tuesday, followed by a home meet versus Canton a week later. Foxboro’s girls team has an identical schedule.
Foxboro’s O’Malley captures pentathlon title at tournament
FOXBORO — Foxboro High’s Daniel O’Malley won the boys pentathlon at the the Warrior Invitational last Thursday, scoring 2,459 points, while King Philip Regional High’s Sydney O’Shea took home first place in the girls pentathlon, scoring 2,518 points.