FOXBORO — Foxboro High hosted the MSTCA Coaches’ Twilight Meet that was held last Friday.
The Foxboro girls had one top-10 finish, as Camryn Collins was eighth in the 200 meters at 26.84. She was also the third leg of a 4x100 team that took 10th, with Erin Foley, Delia Fitzgerald and Chlose Davies helping the Warriors to a 53.20 finish.
The Warriors’ Nick Olson was third in the boys’ two-mile run in 10:14.47. Olson was also the opener for the boys 4x800 team that took sixth, with Jared Ciora, Brooks Stone and Marco Pacini helping clock a 8:53.62. In the triple jump, Dan O’Malley took fourth at 40-01.