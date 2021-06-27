NORWELL — Mansfield High School junior Jake Wall and Foxboro High School’s Jordyn Collins well carried the banner of area athletes during the MIAA State Championship Track and Field Meet Saturday at Norwell High School.
Wall captured first place with a record-setting long jump (23-7½), while Collins was second in the 100 dash and third in the 200.
Wall won the long jump by nearly a foot, the feat occurring after he won the Hockomock League and Division 1 South Meet titles.
In truth, it was a Hockomock League battle for Wall, as he had to outdistance Stoughton’s Elisha Teneus-Claude (third, 22-7) and Cashmere Mathruin (fourth, 22-3) along with Foxboro High senior Adam Connolly (ninth, 21-7¼).
In the girls’ meet, Foxboro’s Bryant University-bound soccer standout Collins ran just the eighth-best time in the trials of the 100 at 12.6, but was clocked at 12.34 in the finals.
Collins ran a 25.49 in the finals of the 200, only to be overtaken on leans by Lincoln-Sudbury’s Rachel Arthuer (24.79) and Littleton’s Gabriella Rausa (25.09).
Mansfield High junior Caitlin Dumouchel continued the success of Hornets in post-dual meet season competition by posting two top-five placements. Dumouchel uncorked a personal-best javelin throw of 112 feet to finish second, and ran 1:05.62 in the 400 hurdles to place fifth.
It was Hornet freshman Abby Scott who raised eyebrows in the 100 dash with Collins. Seeded just 29th, she ran 12.87 in the trials to advance to the finals, and then went 12.66 to finish eighth.
The Hornets’ 4x100 relay team of Colleen Waters, Erika Penney, Meg Driscoll and Abby Scott ran a season-best time (50.39) to finish 11th.
King Philip High senior Jovan Joseph lost out on a lean in the 400 to Jarrett Young of St. John’s (48.90), finishing fourth at 49.68. Joseph had also qualified for the State Meet in the 200, 800 and long jump.
North Attleboro High senior Nathan Shultz, who finished seventh in the 100 and second in the 200 at the Hockomock League Meet, finished 12th in the 100 (11.27).
Attleboro High junior Ethan Gattoni, who uncorked a personal-best (by 12 feet) throw of 161-10 in the Division 1 Meet with the javelin, threw 137-3 in finishing 15th.
Foxboro High’s Connolly was a double threat. In addition to his top-10 finish in the long jump, he clocked a 23.06 time for 11th place in the 200.
Bishop Feehan High’s Patrick Healey cracked the 10-minute mark again in the two-mile run, being timed at 9:45 for 14th place.
Also for Mansfield High in the girls’ meet, Anna Darlington posted a 1:01 time in the 400, and Anna Buckley went 16-1½ in the long jump. In addition to the illustrious performances by the Mansfield Hornets in the girls’ meet, coach Kent Taylor’s Norton High Lancers, the reigning Division 2 Meet champions, flourished.
Senior Heather Kurland finished fifth in the pentathlon, and senior Bella Pietrasiewicz fashioned a 2:12.7 time to take third in the 800. The sophomore class shone brightly, as Ali Murphy broke the minute mark in the 400 (59.14) in her first visit to the state meet, and Shea Podbelski broke the 5:15 mark (at 5:13) in the mile run.
Seekonk High senior Mackenzie Gingras, following in the footsteps of Cam Garabian, captured second place in the shot put (36-9), just behind Michaela Denson (37-8¼) of the Sabis School.
Representing King Philip High, Warrior junior Sydney O’Shea landed among the top 10 in the triple jump in the No. 9 spot (35-2¾). In addition, Sophia DelVecchio clocked a 27.12 time in the 200, while Milan Simmons posted a 16.35 time in the 100 hurdles.
MIAA State Championship Track and Field Meet
At Norwell High School
Attleboro placements : Boys – Javelin 15-Ethan Gattoni 137-3.
Bishop Feehan placement : Boys – Two mile 14-Patrick Healey 9:45.06; Girls –800 12-Maeve Parrish 2:18.56; 4x400 relay 8-Grace O’Hanlon, Parrish, Maddie Breckner, Emily Rivers 4:02
Seekonk placement: Girls –Shot put 2-Mackenzie Gingras 36-9.
Foxboro placements: Boys – 200 11-Adam Connolly 23.06; Long jump 9-Connolly 21-7 1/4; Girls – 100 2-Jordyn Collins 12.34; 200 3-Collins 25.49.
King Philip placements: Boys – 400 4-Jovan Joseph 49.68; Girls – Triple jump 9-Sydney O’Shea 35-2 3/4 .
Mansfield placements: Boys – Long jump 1-Jake Wall 23-7 1/2; Girls – Javelin 2-Caitilin Dumouchel 112-0; 400 hurdles 5-Dumouchel 1:05.62; 100 8-Abby Scott 12.66; 4x100 relay 11-Abby Scott, Meg Driscoll, Erika Penney, Colleen Waters 50.39; 4x800 relay 13-Norah Puleo, Katie Miller, Emma Lamson, Abby Greenberg, 10:07.46.
North Attleboro placement: Boys – 100 112-John Shultz 11.27.
Norton placements: Girls – 400 13-Ali Murphy 59.14; 800 3-Bella Pietrasiewicz 2:12.76; Mile 15-Shea Podbelski 5:13.4; 100 hurdles 14-Heather Kurland 15.96; Pentathlon 5-Kurland, 2,798.