BOSTON — Foxboro High’s lone top-10 finisher at the indoor track Hockomock League Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center Sunday night was junior Dan O’Malley in the long jump, at 18.08.75 for 10th place. The Warriors’ 4x400 relay team placed sixth in 3:54.82.
In the girls meet, the top individual showings for Foxboro came from sophomore Ella Campbell, who was seventh in the 300 meters (:44.68), and junior Brooke Davies, who finished eighth in the 600 meters (1:50.52). The Warriors’ 4x800 relay (11:15.30) placed fifth.