FOXBORO — The Warriors’ Nick Olson clocked a time of 4:47.8 for first in the mile run but Foxboro fell to North Attleboro, 97-39, in a dual meet Tuesday.
Foxboro also took first in the 400 meters (Stephen Haney, 55.5) and first in the triple jump (Dan O’Malley (37-111/2). The Warriors won the 4x100 relay, with Burnie Legette, Alvin Pham, Derek Axon and Joe Gonzalez clocking in at 49.2.
In the 4x400, Jared Ciroa, Haney, Brooks Stone and Brayden Pace finished first in 3:53.2 for Foxboro.
The Rocketeers swept the top three in the shot put, discus throw, high jump, 400 hurdles and 100 meters.