FOXBORO — Foxboro had a triple winner in Dan O’Malley in its 92-35 win over Canton, with O’Malley taking first in the 110 hurdles (17.4), 200 meters (23.2) and the triple jump (40-9) to be a catalyst in the Warriors’ dual win.
Also earning multiple first-place finishes was Joe Gonzalez, winning the 100 meters with a time of 11.5 and the long jump with a jump of 20-4. Harrison Keen earned a first-place finish in the javelin with a toss of 137-5 and Sebastian Zerpa earned a top spot in the shot put with a toss of 41-10 1/2. Nick Olson (mile, 4:48.2), Stephen Haney (400 meters, 55.0) and the 4x400 meter team also earned first-place finishes.
Sunset Invitational
NEW BEDFORD — Several area boys and girls track and field teams took on the Sunset Invitational on Saturday, with no team scores being logged during the meet. The top six finishers took home medals in the meet.
Attleboro, Dighton-Rehoboth, Foxboro, Seekonk and Tri-County all competed in a field that saw 38 schools compete.
Foxboro’s girls team had one medalist, with Grace Preston throwing the javelin 86-06 for sixth place. Casey Dahl took 10th in the mile with a time of 5:51.54 for the Warrior girls. On the boys’ side, Foxboro was led by a third-place finish in the mile by Nicholas Olson, finishing in 4:50.48. Sebastian Zerpa was the only other medalist for the Foxboro boys, placing sixth in the shot put with a toss of 41-05.