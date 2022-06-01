HINGHAM — The Foxboro boys’ outdoor track and field team tied for 16th with 16 points, while the girls scored seven points for 24th on the second day of the MIAA Div. 4 Championship at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham on Monday.
The Warriors took third in the boys javelin as Harrison Keen tossed the javelin 150-02, and on the girls side, Foxboro again took third in the javelin with Grace Preston tossing a distance of 101-07. Rounding out the field for Foxboro in the boys shot put, Sebastian Zerpa finished fifth with a toss of 44-04.
On Thursday, the first day of the meet, the Warriors got an eighth-place finish from Camryn Collins in the 200 meters, clocking a time of 27.72 after a seventh-place preliminaries finish.