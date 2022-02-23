BOSTON — Foxboro High School track athletes participated in the MIAA Division 4 Indoor Track and Field Championship last Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Foxboro boys had their best result of the day come from junior Daniel O’Malley in the long jump. His distance of 19 feet, two inches was the sixth-best in the field of 22. The Foxboro boys finished with three team points for 29th overall.
The Foxboro girls scored their only two points in the 4x800 meter relay, with Brooke Davies, Caroline Bass, Ella Campbell and Casey Dahl clocking a 10:46.62 for seventh in the field of 16. The Warriors team finished 31st in the point standings.