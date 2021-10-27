EASTON — The Warriors had small leads in both the third and fourth games, but were unable to sustain the momentum in falling to the Oliver Ames in the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division match Tuesday, 25-5, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Alyssa Cloherty (18 assists, six digs, four service aces), Shannon McIlhinney (15 digs) and Mallory Meyer (10 digs, nine kills, three service aces) paced Foxboro (4-14). The Warriors close out the season Thursday at home against Canton.
Sharon 3, Foxboro 1
SHARON — The Warriors made a few errors down the stretch of both the third and fourth games in falling 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 to Sharon in the Hockomock League match last Thursday.
Alyssa Cloherty totaled 22 assists, 10 digs and six service aces for Foxboro (4-13). Mallory Meyer totaled 17 digs and two aces.