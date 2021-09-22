NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High volleyball team was forced to work hard through all 206 points contested before taking a marathon 3-2 win over Foxboro High in a Hockomock League match Tuesday, prevailing 24-26, 25-21, 25-12, 21-25, 15-12.
Senior Katherine McHoul was the floor leader for the Rocleteers (3-2), totaling 25 assists. Julianne Chen added nine digs and Sara Carter (11 kills) and Maddie Corsetti (10 kills) were strong on the front line.
Mallory Meyer amassed 19 digs for the Warriors (0-5) by making 19 digs, while Syd Lebow added to the attack with 20 assists. Shannon McIlhinney (11 digs) and Sami Sloane (15 digs, six digs) were solid at the net for Foxboro.
Foxboro visits Attleboro Thursday.
Norton 3, Foxboro 1
NORTON — Kate Andy accounted for 16 assists in guiding the Norton High volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Foxboro High Monday in a non-league match, taking a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20 decision.