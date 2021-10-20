FOXBORO — The service games by Amira Boory and Julianne Chen guided the North Attleboro Rocketeers to a 3-0 victory over Foxboro Tuesday in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match by scores of 25-8, 25-9, 25-23.
Katherine McHoul (32 assists), Haley Carr (10 kills) and Sara Carter (10 kills) all factored prominently for North, which next hosts Canton Thursday. Foxboro (4-11) visits Sharon.
Foxboro 3, Stoughton 0
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team avenged a four-game loss to Stoughton earlier in the Hockomock League season by trimming the Black Knights Thursday, 3-0, prevailing in the rematch 25-10, 25-12, 25-22.
Alyssa Cloherty contributed 16 assists, 11 service aces and eight digs for the Warriors (4-11). Shannon McIlhinney (11 digs) and Mallory Meyer (11 digs, five kills) also factored prominently for Foxboro. The Warriors visit Sharon Thursday. Monday for a non-league match.