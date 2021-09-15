STOUGHTON — The Warriors fell behind early in both the second and fourth games in their 3-1 loss to Stoughton on Monday. Mallorie Meyer (17 digs), Sami Sloan (12 digs) and Julianne Pettigrew (eight digs, seven kills) sparked Foxboro. The Warriors (0-3) hosted Mansfield Wednesday.
Attleboro 3, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — The Attleboro High and Foxboro High volleyball teams competed at an MIAA Tournament atmosphere before the Bombardiers won 3-1 in a Hockomock League season-opening thriller last Wednesday.
Attleboro prevailed. 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24.
The Bombardiers held leads of 21-17 and 24-21 in the fourth game and eventually gained match point on a block by Kate Petrosso.
Foxboro setter Alyssa Cloherty (14 assists, four service aces), junior hitter Samie Sloan (14 kills, five digs, three aces) and Mallory Meyer (seven digs, two kills, two blocks, two aces) guided Foxboro.