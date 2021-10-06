MILFORD — The Warriors created enough offense and played defense well enough to win the Hockomock League match, but fell 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 to Milford in the Hockomock League match Tuesday. Mallory Meyer (seven digs, five kills, two service aces), Ava Kirk (two blocks) and Alyssa Cloherty (17 assists, three digs) sparked Foxboro (2-9), which next entertains Canton Friday.
Foxboro 3, Walpole 2
WALPOLE — Junior setter Alyssa Cloherty accounted for 25 assists and 12 digs in guiding the Foxboro High volleyball team to a hard-earned victory over Walpole High in a non-league match Monday, prevailing 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 15-12.
Mallory Meyer (17 digs, nine kills, seven service aces), Sydney Lebo (nine digs, three kills, two blocks) and Sami Sloan (12 kills) all factored prominently for Foxboro.
Franklin 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors battled through the first two games of the Hockomock League match before falling 25-15, 25-20, 25-6 last Wednesday. Shannon McElhinney accounted for 11 Warrior digs.